Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki lies about her kidnapping to her family

Palki and Raveer return home and the family questions Palki. The latter lies and reveals that she had forgotten the route towards home in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the plot, Rajveer tries to look out for Palki via some hints. On the other hand, Palki manages to free herself and flees. She calls Rajveer and soon informs him about her kidnapping. Rajveer asks her to give him the location to help her out. Palki gives him the address, and Rajveer locates Palki. He comes to rescue her from the goons.

The goons tie Palki, and soon Rajveer decides to free her. Rajveer risks his life and tries to escape with her. However, the goons witness Rajveer and alert everyone. The goons fight with Rajveer and try to kidnap Palki again. However, Rajveer manages to defeat them and runs away safely with Palki. The latter thanks him for saving her life.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki ask lift from an elder couple. The couple misunderstands Rajveer and Palki to be a couple. However, the two clear the misunderstanding. Soon, the couple advises Rajveer and Palki to marry each other as they are made for each other. Later, Palki and Rajveer return home, and the family questions Palki. The latter lies and reveals that she has forgotten the route toward home.

Will the family believe Palki?

