ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki lies about her kidnapping to her family

Palki and Raveer return home and the family questions Palki. The latter lies and reveals that she had forgotten the route towards home in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 11:06:33
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki lies about her kidnapping to her family

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the plot, Rajveer tries to look out for Palki via some hints. On the other hand, Palki manages to free herself and flees. She calls Rajveer and soon informs him about her kidnapping. Rajveer asks her to give him the location to help her out. Palki gives him the address, and Rajveer locates Palki. He comes to rescue her from the goons.

The goons tie Palki, and soon Rajveer decides to free her. Rajveer risks his life and tries to escape with her. However, the goons witness Rajveer and alert everyone. The goons fight with Rajveer and try to kidnap Palki again. However, Rajveer manages to defeat them and runs away safely with Palki. The latter thanks him for saving her life.

In the coming episode, Rajveer and Palki ask lift from an elder couple. The couple misunderstands Rajveer and Palki to be a couple. However, the two clear the misunderstanding. Soon, the couple advises Rajveer and Palki to marry each other as they are made for each other. Later, Palki and Rajveer return home, and the family questions Palki. The latter lies and reveals that she has forgotten the route toward home.

Will the family believe Palki?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to take help from Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to take help from Prachi
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua shows a huge transformation; turns rebellious
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua shows a huge transformation; turns rebellious
Meet spoiler: Kanika takes Cheeku away from Sarkar Mahal
Meet spoiler: Kanika takes Cheeku away from Sarkar Mahal
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Ranbir to get arrested
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Ranbir to get arrested
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to stay away from Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to stay away from Lakshmi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Palki from the kidnappers
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Palki from the kidnappers
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali
Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Owns A Theatre Group
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Owns A Theatre Group
Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles after seeing yummy food, check out why
Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles after seeing yummy food, check out why
ROFL: When Ashi Singh's pet dog played spoilsport during her workout
ROFL: When Ashi Singh's pet dog played spoilsport during her workout
Read Latest News