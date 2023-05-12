Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki scolds Shaurya for his inappropriate behaviour

Palki, who comes to the gurudwara to seek blessing, witnesses Shaurya littering and drinking. She scolds Shaurya for his inappropriate behaviour in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Karan and Rajveer bump into each other at a business auction event. Rajveer decides to win the deal anyhow. Karan bids for the hotel at a high price. However, Rajveer outsmarts Karan and offers a partnership to the hotel owner. They get impressed by Rajveer’s idea and give the business deal to his company Mehta Enterprises. Rajveer feels happy after defeating Karan.

Shaurya develops a soft corner for Preeta and refuses to hurt her. Shaurya leaves her house. Later, Preeta thinks about Shaurya. She shares her feelings with the neighbour. Preeta mentions that she feels a strong connection with Shaurya. And feels like he is her son. She also reveals that Shaurya needs love, and she wants to give him.

In the coming episode, Shaurya and his friends halt their car in front of the gurudwara and have drinks. They also play music and have a fun party. Soon, Palki, who comes to the gurudwara to seek blessing, witnesses Shaurya littering and drinking. She scolds Shaurya for his inappropriate behaviour.

Will Shaurya seek revenge from Palki?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!