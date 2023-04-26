Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Karan fail to meet each other

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Palki’s parents get a marriage proposal for their daughter. They invite the groom’s family to their house. Palki meets the prospective groom and his family. Rajveer enters the house at the same time. Rajveer gets shocked to find out about the marriage proposal and feels heartbroken as he has feelings for her.

Rajveer heads to the office and decides to drop Palki at her work. While leaving for work, Mr. Khurana sees them and praises Rajveer. He mentions how Rajveer is a perfect partner. He also wishes to marry Palki to a guy like Rajveer, a good human being.

In the coming episode, Karan and Preeta go to the temple. They cross each other’s path but fail to see. Later, when Preeta heads towards the idol, Karan bumps into it, and the plate in Preeta’s hand falls down. The sindoor inside the plate falls on Preeta’s hairline, creating a magical moment between the two. Even though they stand close by, but fail to see each other.

Will Karan ever learn about Preeta being alive?

