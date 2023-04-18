Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Nidhi goes to meet Shaurya, wherein she instigates him against the Luthra family. Shaurya gets angry and decides to boycott them post his bail. On the other hand, Nidhi returns home while waiting for the signal; she sees Preeta and gets shocked.

Rajveer goes to give an interview at Karan’s rival company. However, he witnesses a lot of interviewees. He soon fools them and asks them to leave. Later, Rajveer gives his interview and impresses the CEO. Rajveer gets finalized for the job and gives this good news to Preeta.

In the coming episode, Preeta worries for Shaurya and decides to bail him out. Preeta goes to the court and gets his bail papers ready. She gives a statement in Shaurya’s favor and gets him out of jail. Shaurya returns home, and Rakhi gets happy to see him. The entire Luthra family welcomes him home.

Will Karan learn about Preeta being the person who bailed Shaurya?

