Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta enters Luthra house during Mahashivratri celebration

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan decides to bring back Preeta to Luthra mansion. He gets ready early in the morning and goes to Preeta’s house. Meanwhile, Shaurya finds Preeta’s photo in Karan’s locker and gets suspicious about Rajveer’s maasi and his father’s relationship. However, he takes an oath to not let anyone take his mother Nidhi’s place.

Karan plans to bring Preeta home by hiring her as a physiotherapist for his grandmother. On the other hand, Palki questions Rajveer about his weird behaviour. Rajveer reveals that he wishes to seek revenge from Karan. However, this angers Palki and she questions the reason behind the same. Rajveer reveals to Palki that Karan had betrayed his mother Preeta in past and hence he plans to seek revenge for the same.

In the coming episode, Karan goes to the hospital and asks the doctor to send a physiotherapist for his Dadi. The doctor asks Karan to be tension free and soon goes to inform Preeta that she has to visit a place for a patient treatment. Preeta takes the address and returns home. Gurpreet informs her that the address belongs to Luthra house. Preeta gets happy as she remembers that there is Mahashivratri celebration at their place. Preeta gets ready and goes to Luthra house.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1798 5 March 2024 Written Episode Update

