Television | Spoilers

Preeta leaves alone to go to Luthra mansion. Preeta enters her house but fails to remember anything. Preeta tries to look out for Nidhi in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Loyal viewers of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya asks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to stay as she wishes to tie him to Rakhi to protect her. Shaurya gets angry at Kavya’s decision and leaves. Nidhi manages to convince Shaurya and brings him down for Rakhi celebration. Kavya ties Rakhi to both her brothers Shaurya and Rajveer.

Meanwhile, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) agrees to take Preeta (Shraddha Arya) to Luthra house. Preeta and Srishti are in the market area, where Nidhi goes to meet Shambhu. Shambhu gets drunk and calls Nidhi. However, the latter sees Preeta and Srishti and hides. Shambhu shouts aloud on call and says that Nidhi had hired him to kill Preeta. Srishti and Preeta overhear the shocking piece of information and are amazed. Hence, Preeta and Srishti chase Shambhu but fails to catch hold of him.

In the coming episode, Srishti and Preeta return home as the former convinces Preeta that it is too late to visit Luthra mansion. The next morning, Preeta takes advantage of the situation and soon leaves alone to go to Luthra mansion. Preeta enters her house but fails to remember anything. Preeta tries to look out for Nidhi.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1647 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta and Srishti visit the clinic and later decides to head to Luthra mansion. However, before they could go, the two overhear Shambhu saying that he had run over Preeta for someone. Soon, Preeta and Srishti start chasing him.

Will Luthra family witness Preeta in the house?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!