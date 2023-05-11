ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya

Preeta thinks about Shaurya. She shares her feelings with the neighbour. Preeta mentions that she feels a strong connection with Shaurya in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 11:44:40
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Shaurya and Sandy witness the newspaper where his humiliation news is being printed. Shaurya gets frustrated and thinks about how to seek revenge on Rajveer. Sandy gives an idea to him of hurting the people close to him, that are Palki and Preeta. Shaurya decides to hurt Rajveer’s Maasi, aka Preeta. Hence, he visits Preeta’s house. However, witnessing Preeta’s sweet nature, Shaurya fails to hurt her.

Karan and Rajveer bump into each other at a business auction event. Rajveer decides to win the deal anyhow. Karan bids for the hotel at a high price. However, Rajveer outsmarts Karan and offers a partnership to the hotel owner. They get impressed by Rajveer’s idea and give the business deal to his company Mehta Enterprises. Rajveer feels happy after defeating Karan.

In the coming episode, Shaurya develops a soft corner for Preeta and refuses to hurt her. Shaurya leaves her house. Later, Preeta thinks about Shaurya. She shares her feelings with the neighbour. Preeta mentions that she feels a strong connection with Shaurya. And feels like he is her son. She also reveals that Shaurya needs love, and she wants to give him.

Will Preeta learn about Shaurya being her son

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to flee away with Khushi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to flee away with Khushi
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha screams for help from inside the freezer room
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha screams for help from inside the freezer room
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi calls Ranbir ‘papa’
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi calls Ranbir ‘papa’
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi takes responsibility for Lakshmi’s roka ceremony
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi takes responsibility for Lakshmi’s roka ceremony
Latest Stories
'The Kerala Story' fame Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game Of Girgit', deets inside
'The Kerala Story' fame Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game Of Girgit', deets inside
IWMBuzz Revisits Anurag Basu’s Life In A Metro Which Turns 16
IWMBuzz Revisits Anurag Basu’s Life In A Metro Which Turns 16
On Sadat Hassan Manto’s Birth Anniversary, IWMBuzz Revisits Nandita Das’s Biopic On The Poet-Activist-Reformist
On Sadat Hassan Manto’s Birth Anniversary, IWMBuzz Revisits Nandita Das’s Biopic On The Poet-Activist-Reformist
I would love to cook for MS Dhoni: Mansi Jain
I would love to cook for MS Dhoni: Mansi Jain
The whole nation is rooting for me - Adah Sharma
The whole nation is rooting for me - Adah Sharma
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj reveals his biggest fear with Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj reveals his biggest fear with Anupamaa
Read Latest News