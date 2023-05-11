Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya

Preeta thinks about Shaurya. She shares her feelings with the neighbour. Preeta mentions that she feels a strong connection with Shaurya in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Shaurya and Sandy witness the newspaper where his humiliation news is being printed. Shaurya gets frustrated and thinks about how to seek revenge on Rajveer. Sandy gives an idea to him of hurting the people close to him, that are Palki and Preeta. Shaurya decides to hurt Rajveer’s Maasi, aka Preeta. Hence, he visits Preeta’s house. However, witnessing Preeta’s sweet nature, Shaurya fails to hurt her.

Karan and Rajveer bump into each other at a business auction event. Rajveer decides to win the deal anyhow. Karan bids for the hotel at a high price. However, Rajveer outsmarts Karan and offers a partnership to the hotel owner. They get impressed by Rajveer’s idea and give the business deal to his company Mehta Enterprises. Rajveer feels happy after defeating Karan.

In the coming episode, Shaurya develops a soft corner for Preeta and refuses to hurt her. Shaurya leaves her house. Later, Preeta thinks about Shaurya. She shares her feelings with the neighbour. Preeta mentions that she feels a strong connection with Shaurya. And feels like he is her son. She also reveals that Shaurya needs love, and she wants to give him.

Will Preeta learn about Shaurya being her son

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!