Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta refuses to return home along with Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rakhi mentions to Karan that she and the family has no connection with Preeta. Karan goes against her mother and mentions that Preeta will come to the house and stay with them. Karan and Preeta along with the family watch Shiv and Parvati’s marriage act during the Mahashivratri puja. However, while witnessing the wedding, Karan also imagines himself with Preeta.

Karan dreams of his marriage with Preeta and the family celebrating their reunion. Rajveer asks Preeta to not stay at Luthra house, however, Preeta refuses to do so and asks Rajveer to go home. Karan takes Preeta to guest room and takes special care of her. Preeta feels at home in Luthra house and reveals to Karan that she feels connected to this house.

In the coming episode, Rajveer tries to sleep but he continuously remembers about Shaurya’s insult and Karan’s cheating. He along with Mohit go to Luthra house at night to bring Preeta home. However, when they try to convince Preeta, Dadi experiences immense pain in her leg. Preeta treats her and it which makes her happy. Later, Preeta asks Rajveer to leave and refuses to come home with him.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1804 12 March 2024 Written Episode Update

