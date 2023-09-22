Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife

Preeta decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Sep,2023 11:19:10
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife 854197

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) witnesses Shanaya’s actions and brings her to a room. Nidhi gets angry at Shanaya for trying to come close to Shaurya. She makes her understand that she doesn’t belong to their stature. Hence, she should stay away from Shaurya. Shanaya gets upset with Nidhi’s warnings.

Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets worried when she overhears Karan telling Rishabh that he met Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Hence, Srishti takes a step and asks Preeta to change her outfit so that no one recognizes her. While the two go to a room, Preeta bumps into Kavya and feels her mother’s presence. Preeta also senses a connection with Kavya. Soon, Kavya gets emotional but Srishti takes Preeta away. Kavya reveals to Rajveer about the same and mentions that she felt like she met her mother.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Nidhi come face to face and the former confronts her. However, Nidhi refuses to accept her crime. Preeta decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta. However, Preeta plays a smart game and snatches the knife from her. Soon, Preeta asks her to come along with her to her house.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1657 22nd September 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta.

Will Nidhi get exposed?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

