Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta tries to unite brothers Rajveer and Shaurya

Preeta convinces Rajveer to patch things with Shaurya in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Preeta worries for Shaurya and decides to bail him out. Preeta goes to the court and gets his bail papers ready. She states in Shaurya’s favor and gets him out of jail. Shaurya returns home, and Rakhi gets happy to see him. The entire Luthra family welcomes him home.

Shaurya gets revengeful for Rajveer and decides to teach him a lesson. Shaurya goes to the same area where Rajveer stays. He decides to do his accident; hence when Rajveer gets busy on a call, Shaurya drives his jeep towards him. However, Preeta witnesses the jeep coming toward Rajveer and gets shocked. Preeta pushes Rajveer and risks her life. However, Shaurya stops the jeep and gets injured as his head bangs on the steering wheel.

In the coming episode, Preeta brings Shaurya to her house and nurses his wound. While Preeta takes care of Shaurya, Rajveer gives looks to the latter. Preeta notices it and gets angry at the two. She asks them to patch up and turns friends instead of enemies.

Will Shaurya and Rajveer turn friends?

