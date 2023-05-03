Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki gate crash Shaurya’s award function event

Police witness Shaurya putting the necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer proves Palki’s innocence in front of the police, jewellery store manager, and Palki’s fiancé. Later, Palki and Rajveer decide to punish the real culprit Shaurya for stooping low in seeking revenge on them in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Shaurya decides to teach Palki a lesson. He puts a necklace in Palki’s bag, and the latter gets stopped for security. Soon, the store manager discovers a necklace in Palki’s bag and blames her for stealing it. However, Palki refuses the allegations, and Rajveer supports Palki. The police come to the shop to find the real thief.

Rajveer decides to show the police the CCTV footage and catch the real culprit. Finally, they witness Shaurya putting the necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer proves Palki’s innocence in front of the police, jewellery store manager, and Palki’s fiancé. Later, Palki and Rajveer punish the real culprit Shaurya for stooping low in seeking revenge on them.

In the coming episode, Palki and Rajveer feel relaxed after the real culprit gets exposed. They come out of the jewellery store, and Ketan decides to drop Palki. However, Rajveer is upset with Ketan as he doesn’t trust Palki when she is blamed for the theft. Rajveer asks Palki to come with him to catch Shaurya and confront him for his actions. Palki and Rajveer head to the award function wherein Shaurya is set to launch his music company. Palki and Rajveer forcefully enter the event and try to locate Shaurya.

Will Rajveer manage to punish Shaurya?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!