Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki’s intimate dance at Valentine’s Day party makes Shaurya jealous

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer goes to meet a business man who gives him a big offer. Though he contemplates on selecting the offer but reveals to the business man that he wants to ruin Karan’s life and business. The business man agrees to join hands with Rajveer in his new mission against Karan.

A grand Valentine’s Day party is organized at Luthra house. Rajveer, Shanaya, Palki, Kavya and other members join in for the celebration. Shaurya learns that Rajveer has not got any gift for his girlfriend Palki for Valentine’s Day. Hence, he plans to humiliate Rajveer. He gifts an expensive car’s keys to his girlfriend Shanaya as her Valentine’s Day gift and puts down Rajveer in front of the guests.

In the coming episode, the host announce the beginning of the celebration and soon the couples gear up for dance. Shanaya-Shaurya, Kavya-Varun and Rajveer-Palki come on the dance floor and get close to each other during Valentine’s Day party. Rajveer praises Palki and also gets intimate with her during the dance performance. Shaurya witnesses their bond and gets jealous.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1774 8 February 2024 Written Episode Update

