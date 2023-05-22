Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer asks Palki to call off her marriage

Rajveer meets Palki just before her wedding, wherein she gets emotional and talks about her feelings for him. Rajveer soon asks Palki to call off her wedding in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Loyal viewers of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rajveer and Palki ask lift from an elder couple. The couple misunderstands Rajveer and Palki to be a couple. However, the two clear the misunderstanding. Soon, the couple advises Rajveer and Palki to marry each other as they are made for each other. Later, Palki and Rajveer return home, and the family questions Palki. The latter lies and reveals that she has forgotten the route toward home.

Rajveer and Palki think about the Parsi couple’s statement and get emotional. Later, on the wedding day, Palki gets ready, and Rajveer gets mesmerized by her beauty. Soon, Rajveer goes to talk to her, wherein Palki reveals that he has become very important to her. Palki and Rajveer both get emotional as they remember their happy moments together.

In the coming episode, Rajveer witnesses Rakhi being injured on the road and brings her home. However, Rakhi fails to meet Preeta and leaves. Rajveer meets Palki just before her wedding, wherein she gets emotional and talks about her feelings for him. Rajveer soon asks Palki to call off her wedding. The latter gets shocked by Rajveer’s statement.

Will Palki cancel her wedding?

