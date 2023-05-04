Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer decides to teach Shaurya a lesson

Rajveer informs Palki that Shaurya is a rich spoiled brat and he should be taught a lesson. He informs Palki that he will teach him a good lesson that he will remember all his life. Palki gets worried and asks Rajveer about his plan. However, he asks her to wait and watch in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Rajveer decides to show the police the CCTV footage and catch the real culprit. Finally, they witness Shaurya putting the necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer proves Palki’s innocence in front of the police, jewellery store manager, and Palki’s fiancé. Later, Palki and Rajveer punish the real culprit Shaurya for stooping low in seeking revenge on them.

Palki and Rajveer feel relaxed after the real culprit gets exposed. They come out of the jewellery store, and Ketan decides to drop Palki. However, Rajveer is upset with Ketan as he doesn’t trust Palki when she is blamed for the theft. Rajveer asks Palki to come with him to catch Shaurya and confront him for his actions. Palki and Rajveer head to the award function wherein Shaurya is set to launch his music company. Palki and Rajveer forcefully enter the event and try to locate Shaurya.

In the coming episode, Rajveer informs Palki that Shaurya is a rich spoiled brat and he should be taught a lesson. He informs Palki that he will teach him a good lesson that he will remember all his life. Palki gets worried and asks Rajveer about his plan. However, he asks her to wait and watch. Meanwhile, Rajveer goes to the stage where Shaurya is set to receive awards and tries to reveal his real avatar.

Will Rajveer manage to punish Shaurya?

