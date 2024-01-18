Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer gets a huge increment in his salary

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta makes Shaurya realize his mistakes and he feels ashamed. Soon, during the court hearing Shaurya accepts all allegations laid on him. Sandy comes to the court hearing and takes the blame. He reveals that he had ordered the drugs and Shaurya is not at fault. Soon, the judge sends Sandy to jail and Shaurya gets released. Luthra family gets happy as Shaurya is out of jail.

Shaurya (Baseer Ali) goes straight to meet Preeta after getting released from the jail. He shares an emotional moment with Preeta (Shraddha Arya). The latter reveals that she got angry at him because of him the family was in trouble. Shaurya realizes his mistake and thanks Preeta for trusting him. Soon, Shaurya calls Preeta ‘mom’ and this makes Preeta emotional.

In the coming episode, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to Luthra mansion. Karan and Mahesh hand over a letter to him. Rajveer reads the letter and learns that he has got a huge appraisal. However, Rajveer refuses to accept the huge amount as he feels he doesn’t deserve it. Karan refuses to take it back and offers to give him a car too. Shaurya witnesses Karan’s behaviour towards Rajveer and gets upset. In anger, he also makes sarcastic comments over Rajveer’s raised salary.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1752 17 January 2024 Written Episode Update

