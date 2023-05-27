Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer gets angry at Shaurya for breaking Palki’s marriage

Rajveer witnesses Palki and gets angry at Shaurya for ruining Palki’s life. Rajveer holds Shaurya’s collar and lashes at him in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Loyal viewers of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Palki comes to the mandap for her wedding with Ketan. And Rajveer witnesses her. Preeta again asks Rajveer to accept her love and take a step. However, he refuses to do so. Later, Shaurya makes a grand entry with Ketan’s boss amidst the wedding ritual. Palki’s family is forced to entertain Shaurya as he is a guest of the groom’s family. Rajveer sulks seeing Shaurya at the wedding.

Shaurya plays a slideshow during the wedding while the couple does the ritual. Soon, the family notices Rajveer and Palki’s intimate photos on the screen. Ketan gets shocked to see the photos and doubts about Palki. The latter breaks down while Rajveer tries to explain the situation. Ketan refuses to believe them and calls off her wedding with Palki.

In the coming episode, Palki breaks down after Ketan refuses to marry her. Rajveer witnesses Palki and gets angry at Shaurya for ruining Palki’s life. Rajveer holds Shaurya’s collar and lashes out at him for showcasing the photos. However, Shaurya shows an attitude toward Rajveer and enjoys the drama.

Will Rajveer manage to save Palki’s marriage?

