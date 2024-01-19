Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer gives his first salary cheque to Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) goes straight to meet Preeta after getting released from the jail. He shares an emotional moment with Preeta (Shraddha Arya). The latter reveals that she got angry at him because of him the family was in trouble. Shaurya realizes his mistake and thanks Preeta for trusting him. Soon, Shaurya calls Preeta ‘mom’ and this makes Preeta emotional.

Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to Luthra mansion. Karan and Mahesh hand over a letter to him. Rajveer reads the letter and learns that he has got a huge appraisal. However, Rajveer refuses to accept the huge amount as he feels he doesn’t deserve it. Karan refuses to take it back and offers to give him a car too. Shaurya witnesses Karan’s behaviour towards Rajveer and gets upset. In anger, he also makes sarcastic comments over Rajveer’s raised salary.

In the coming episode, Rajveer gets his first salary and he brings it home. Rajveer hands over the cheque to Preeta which makes her emotional. Preeta witnesses a big amount on the cheque and feels proud of Rajveer. Later, Preeta and Gurpreet talk to each other wherein Preeta reveals that Srishti would have been very proud of Rajveer, seeing him achieving big goals.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1753 18 January 2024 Written Episode Update

