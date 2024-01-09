Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer kidnaps Preeta from the hospital

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan (Shakti Anand) and the Luthra family come home along with Preeta. Dadi sees Preeta alive in front of her and gets emotional. She hugs Preeta and asks her to rest as she feels dizzy. Later, Rakhi also meets Preeta and gets teary-eyed. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) also gets emotional and gives Rakhi a warm hug. Karan decides to make Preeta rest in his room and goes to save Palki and Rajveer from the goons.

Karan and the Luthra family doge the goons and try to fight with them to save their lives. However, Preeta enters the house and Karan gets shocked. She asks the goons spare everyone and threatens them. However, the goons attack them all. As soon as one of the goons try to hit Rajveer, Preeta comes in between and she gets badly injured. Preeta falls unconscious on the ground. Karan and the family get shocked. They rush to the hospital and prays for her recovery.

In the coming episode, Rajveer fears the big truth about him being Karan and Preeta’s son getting revealed after Preeta recovers hence he decides to execute his new plan. Along with Mohit, Rajveer disguises as doctor and kidnaps unconscious Preeta from the hospital. He takes her home as he doesn’t want Karan or the family to have a confrontation with Preeta. On the other hand, Karan decides to check on Preeta and finds her missing from her bed.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1743 8 January 2024 Written Episode Update

