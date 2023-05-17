ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnapping drama

Rajveer worries as Palki goes missing. Soon, he goes on a mission to look out for her. Palki manages to free herself and flees. She calls Rajveer and soon informs him about her kidnapping in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 11:05:02
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnapping drama

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Palki goes out to get some stuff for the engagement ceremony. Shaurya witnesses her alone and executes his plan. He sends his goons, who kidnap Palki. The latter gets shocked and screams for help. Rajveer overhears Palki’s screams, but Mahi stops him from leaving the house. Soon, Shaurya’s goons take Palki along with them.

Shaurya asks the goons to take Palki to an old house. Karan encounters the goons’ van at the traffic signal and finds something fishy. He gets down from his car to check. However, the signal turns green, and the van goes away. Meanwhile, at home, Rajveer worries as Palki goes missing. Soon, he goes on a mission to look out for her.

In the coming episode, Rajveer tries to look out for Palki via some hints. On the other hand, Palki manages to free herself and flees. She calls Rajveer and soon informs him about her kidnapping. Rajveer asks her to give him the location to help her out. Palki gives him the address, and Rajveer locates Palki. He comes to rescue her from the goons.

Will Rajveer save Palki?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi win the couple competition 
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi win the couple competition 
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
Meet spoiler: Sarkar allows Cheeku to stay in Sarkar Mahal on one condition
Meet spoiler: Sarkar allows Cheeku to stay in Sarkar Mahal on one condition
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi-Vikrant and Rishi-Malishka compete in couple games
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi-Vikrant and Rishi-Malishka compete in couple games
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to find Khushi in Kohli house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to find Khushi in Kohli house
Latest Stories
After Kuttey, I will love to explore varied genres and roles in films: Vijay Singh Parmar
After Kuttey, I will love to explore varied genres and roles in films: Vijay Singh Parmar
Watch: Darshan Raval spotted in Patna, netizens pour love
Watch: Darshan Raval spotted in Patna, netizens pour love
A window view with beach and sea would be perfect: Drishti Thakur
A window view with beach and sea would be perfect: Drishti Thakur
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
IWMBuzz speaks about Aurangzeb Which Turns 10
IWMBuzz speaks about Aurangzeb Which Turns 10
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets an unpleasant welcome
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets an unpleasant welcome
Read Latest News