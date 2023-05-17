Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnapping drama

Rajveer worries as Palki goes missing. Soon, he goes on a mission to look out for her. Palki manages to free herself and flees. She calls Rajveer and soon informs him about her kidnapping in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Palki goes out to get some stuff for the engagement ceremony. Shaurya witnesses her alone and executes his plan. He sends his goons, who kidnap Palki. The latter gets shocked and screams for help. Rajveer overhears Palki’s screams, but Mahi stops him from leaving the house. Soon, Shaurya’s goons take Palki along with them.

Shaurya asks the goons to take Palki to an old house. Karan encounters the goons’ van at the traffic signal and finds something fishy. He gets down from his car to check. However, the signal turns green, and the van goes away. Meanwhile, at home, Rajveer worries as Palki goes missing. Soon, he goes on a mission to look out for her.

In the coming episode, Rajveer tries to look out for Palki via some hints. On the other hand, Palki manages to free herself and flees. She calls Rajveer and soon informs him about her kidnapping. Rajveer asks her to give him the location to help her out. Palki gives him the address, and Rajveer locates Palki. He comes to rescue her from the goons.

Will Rajveer save Palki?

