Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reveals about Karan-Preeta’s past to Palki

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer and Palki, Shaurya and Shanaya dance at Kavya and Varun’s engagement ceremony. During their performance, Karan misses Preeta and imagines dancing along with her in his arms. Karan’s dreamy romance makes him emotional too. Kavya and Varun get engaged and the family celebrate the happy moment. Rajveer too returns home after the engagement ceremony.

Karan decides to bring back Preeta to Luthra mansion. He gets ready early in the morning and goes to Preeta’s house. Meanwhile, Shaurya finds Preeta’s photo in Karan’s locker and gets suspicious about Rajveer’s maasi and his father’s relationship. However, he takes an oath to not let anyone take his mother Nidhi’s place.

In the coming episode, Karan plans to bring Preeta home by hiring her as a physiotherapist for his grandmother. On the other hand, Palki questions Rajveer about his weird behaviour. Rajveer reveals that he wishes to seek revenge from Karan. However, this angers Palki and she questions the reason behind the same. Rajveer reveals to Palki that Karan had betrayed his mother Preeta in past and hence he plans to seek revenge for the same.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1797 4 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Karan decides to bring back Preeta to Luthra mansion. He gets ready early in the morning and goes to Preeta’s house.