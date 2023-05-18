ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Palki from the kidnappers

The goons fight with Rajveer and try to kidnap Palki again. However, Rajveer defeats them and safely runs away with Palki in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 May,2023 10:55:10
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Shaurya gets Palki kidnapped. Karan encounters the goons’ van at the traffic signal and finds something fishy. He gets down from his car to check. However, the signal turns green, and the van goes away. Meanwhile, at home, Rajveer worries as Palki goes missing. Soon, he goes on a mission to look out for her.

Rajveer tries to look out for Palki via some hints. On the other hand, Palki manages to free herself and flees. She calls Rajveer and soon informs him about her kidnapping. Rajveer asks her to give him the location to help her out. Palki gives him the address, and Rajveer locates Palki. He comes to rescue her from the goons.

In the coming episode, the goons tie Palki, and soon Rajveer decides to free her. Rajveer risks his life and tries to escape with her. However, the goons witness Rajveer and alert everyone. The goons fight with Rajveer and try to kidnap Palki again. However, Rajveer manages to defeat them and runs away safely with Palki. The latter thanks him for saving her life.

Will Palki learn this to be Shaurya’s plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

