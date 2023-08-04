ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent

Palki and Kavya manage to get their hands on the CCTV footage. They take the footage to the court and prove Rajveer’s innocence in front of the judge in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 16:48:10
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Palki remembers Shaurya coming to Rajveer’s house with a bag a few days back. She doubts him and informs the same to Kavya. Soon, Palki finds out the CCTV camera footage placed outside the house. Meanwhile, Kavya confronts Shaurya about his involvement in the entire robbery drama. However, as Kavya seeks an answer from Shaurya, Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting her brother and trusting a stranger, Rajveer. Kavya feels upset by Nidhi’s statement.

As the court hearing commences, Preeta bravely steps forward and declares to the judge that Rajveer is innocent and hasn’t stolen the money. Despite her earnest plea, the judge remains skeptical without concrete evidence to back her claims. Determined to clear Rajveer’s name, Preeta rushes to Karan’s office seeking his help to withdraw the complaint against Rajveer. However, upon arriving at Karan’s office, she cannot find him and frustration sets in as she assumes he is deliberately avoiding her.

In the coming episode, Palki and Kavya get their hands on the CCTV footage. They take the footage to the court and prove Rajveer’s innocence before the judge. Rajveer comes out of the jail, and Palki gets very happy. Palki and Rajveer also get emotional and wipe each other’s tears.

Awww! Are you excited to see their cute moment?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News