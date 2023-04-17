Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Nidhi decides to bail out Shaurya after Karan fails to do so. She mentions how her actions will make her gain respect from Luthra family. However, Nidhi has evil plans in her mind behind bailing Shaurya out. She decides to spoil Shaurya more.

Nidhi goes to meet Shaurya, wherein she instigates him against the Luthra family. Shaurya gets angry and decides to boycott them post his bail. On the other hand, Nidhi returns home while waiting for the signal, she sees Preeta and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Rajveer goes to give an interview at Karan’s rival company. However, he witnesses a lot of interviewees. He soon fools them and asks them to leave. Later, Rajveer gives his interview and impresses the CEO. Rajveer gets finalized for the job and gives this good news to Preeta.

Will Rajveer succeed in taking revenge on Karan?

