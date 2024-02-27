Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer uses Shaurya as pawn to seek revenge from Karan

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Meanwhile, Rajveer also decides to attend Kavya’s engagement ceremony with Palki and Shanaya. Rajveer wakes up in the morning and Preeta gets angry at him for coming home all drunk. Soon, Rajveer feels guilty and apologizes to Preeta. Soon, the latter forgives him and asks him to not worry much about anything.

Later, she reveals to Rajveer about her new job at the hospital. She reveals being happy to take up the job of a physiotherapist at the hospital. Rajveer attends Kavya’s engagement ceremony with Palki and Shanaya. Kavya gets happy to see them and greets them. Later, Kavya first dances along with her brothers Shaurya and Rajveer. Later, Shaurya and Rajveer have a dance-off along with their group of boys. The family cheers for the two of them while they showcase their dance moves.

In the coming episode, Rajveer gets a call from the man with whom he joined hands to seek revenge from Karan. However, Rajveer makes a smart plan wherein he decides to use Shaurya as his pawn to seek revenge from Karan. He decides to involve Shaurya in Karan’s huge project and then destroy their business. For his plan, Rajveer also challenge Shaurya to show Karan his worth.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1790 26 February 2024 Written Episode Update

