Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh gets shocked to see Preeta at his office

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) bravely steps forward and declares to the judge that Rajveer is innocent and hasn’t stolen the money. Despite her earnest plea, the judge remains skeptical without concrete evidence to back her claims. Determined to clear Rajveer’s name, Preeta rushes to Karan’s (Shakti Anand) office seeking his help to withdraw the complaint against Rajveer.

However, upon arriving at Karan’s office, she cannot find him, and frustration sets in as she assumes he deliberately avoids her. On the other hand, Palki and Kavya get their hands on the CCTV footage. They take the footage to the court and prove Rajveer’s innocence before the judge. Rajveer comes out of jail, and Palki gets very happy. Palki and Rajveer also get emotional and wipe each other’s tears.

In the coming episode, Preeta, unaware of Rajveer being proved innocent, still looks out for Karan. Meanwhile, Rishabh attends a call in the corridor. He witnesses Preeta at their office and gets shocked. Rishabh follows Preeta, but she vanishes as she takes the lift. Rishabh informs Kareena and Rakhi about seeing Preeta at the office, and they all together look for her.

OMG! Will the family finally come face to face with Preeta?

