Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Sandy takes the blame, Shaurya gets released from jail

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rakhi comes to Nidhi’s rescue and reveals that she was the one who asked Nidhi to give bribe and she is the actual culprit. The inspector orders his team to arrest Rakhi. However, Karan (Shakti Anand) and Mahesh intervene. They soon have a scuffle with the police team and Surya gets angry. He then orders to arrest all three of them – Karan and his parents.

Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to the police station along with a lawyers and gets Karan, Rakhi and Mahesh bailed out. Meanwhile, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) goes to meet Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and questions him about the allegations. Shaurya accepts his crime in front of Preeta. This shocks the latter and she slaps Shaurya. Preeta makes Shaurya realize his mistakes and he feels ashamed. Soon, during the court hearing Shaurya accepts all allegations laid on him.

In the coming episode, Sandy comes to the court hearing and takes the blame. He reveals that he had ordered the drugs and Shaurya is not at fault. Soon, the judge sends Sandy to jail and Shaurya gets released. Luthra family gets happy as Shaurya is out of jail.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1750 15 January 2024 Written Episode Update

