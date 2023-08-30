Television | Spoilers

In Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, Shanaya flirts with Rajveer at the Luthra mansion. Soon, she slips and Rajveer catches Shanaya in his arms. Palki feels jealous and excuses herself quietly.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Preeta reveals to Srishti that she was attacked by some lady. However, Srishti calms her down and takes her home. Now, Srishti learns that it was Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) who attacked Preeta as she has seen her in the hospital. Soon, Srishti comes to Luthra house and warns Nidhi to stay away from her family. Nidhi gets scared as Srishti threatens to expose her.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) returns home with Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Rajveer. Gurpreet asks Preeta about the injury on her head. Soon, Srishti reveals to all that Preeta was attacked in the hospital. They take special care of Preeta after learning the truth. Soon, Daljeet asks Shanaya to make tea for everyone and she gets angry. Soon, Shanaya tells Daljeet her plan to woo Shaurya (Baseer Ali). She also reveals that she is not interested in Rajveer anymore. Shanaya plans to win Luthra family’s love so that she can become a bahu of the family.

In the coming episode, Shanaya flirts with Rajveer at the Luthra mansion. Soon, she slips and Rajveer catches Shanaya in his arms. Unintentionally caught in this exchange, Palki feels jealous and excuses herself quietly. Soon, she remembers having a conversation with Shanaya resurfaced, the one where Shanaya had inquired about the nature of her relationship with Rajveer. Back then, Palki had brushed off any romantic involvement, denying the existence of any feelings for Rajveer.

What will happen next? Will Shanaya make Palki more jealous?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!