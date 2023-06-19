ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer team up to fight against the contract killer

Shaurya and Rajveer try to question him but he removes a knife and threatens to harm them. Both Shaurya and Rajveer get together to fight against the contract killer in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Jun,2023 16:44:21
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, a riveting storyline that has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Nidhi instigates Shaurya to get Rajveer arrested to get them to fight, which helps her distract everyone. Unaware of her plan, Rajveer runs to the living room to avoid Preeta being seen by the Luthras. Mahesh, Kareena, and Rishabh get emotional when Rajveer stops fighting to obey Mahesh. However, Shaurya sees this as another moment wherein his family defends an outsider against him.

The contract killer informs Nidhi that he failed to abduct Preeta. Nidhi gets angry at him and asks him to complete his job. While Nidhi speaks against Preeta on the phone, Rakhi overhears her conversation and gets angry at Nidhi. She questions Nidhi about her plan against Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and remains speechless. Nidhi manages to handle the situation and fools Rakhi.

In the coming episode, Nidhi’s contract killer enters Luthra house to take Preeta. However, the Luthra family witnesses him. Shaurya and Rajveer try to question him but he removes a knife and threatens to harm them. Both Shaurya and Rajveer try to catch him and get together to fight against the contract killer.

OMG! Will the contract killer reveal Nidhi’s plan to the family?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

