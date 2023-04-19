Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Rajveer goes to give an interview at Karan’s rival company. However, he witnesses a lot of interviewees. He soon fools them and asks them to leave. Later, Rajveer gives his interview and impresses the CEO. Rajveer gets finalized for the job and gives this good news to Preeta.

Preeta worries for Shaurya and decides to bail him out. Preeta goes to the court and gets his bail papers ready. She states in Shaurya’s favor and gets him out of jail. Shaurya returns home, and Rakhi gets happy to see him. The entire Luthra family welcomes him home.

In the coming episode, Shaurya gets revengeful for Rajveer and decides to teach him a lesson. Shaurya goes to the same area where Rajveer stays. He decides to do his accident; hence when Rajveer gets busy on a call, Shaurya drives his jeep towards him. However, Preeta witnesses the jeep coming toward Rajveer and gets shocked. Preeta pushes Rajveer and risks her life.

Will Shaurya manage to stop his Jeep? Will Preeta get killed?

