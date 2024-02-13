Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya creates misunderstandings between Rajveer-Palki

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer gets a bouquet for Palki and decides to make her happy. However, Shaurya feels jealous and he tampers with the bouquet. As soon as Rajveer proposes with the bouquet to Palki, she gets allergic reaction. She feels something is itching her and also her hands turn red. Rajveer gets shocked.

Rajveer takes Palki to the hospital to treat the reaction. He takes extra care for her which makes Shaurya jealous. After they return home from the hospital, Shaurya plans to create problem between the couple. He wears a mask and goes near Palki. However, the latter believes it is Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya touches Palki inappropriately so that the latter thinks that Rajveer is making her uncomfortable and they get into a fight. Palki feels uncomfortable during the dance performance and leaves.

In the coming episode, Shaurya plans yet another move against Rajveer wherein he gives a girl money to trap Rajveer to come close to him in a room. The girl agrees and goes to trap Rajveer. She acts of being drunk and falls on Rajveer. The latter takes her to the room wherein she places her phone camera and tries to go close to Rajveer. The latter finds it weird and scolds her for her behaviour. Meanwhile, Palki tries to look out for Rajveer.

