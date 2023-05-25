ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan’s wedding

Shaurya makes a grand entry along with Ketan’s boss. Palki’s family is forced to entertain Shaurya as he is a guest of the groom’s family in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 May,2023 17:35:45
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya makes a grand entry at Palki and Ketan's wedding

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, Palki and Ketan get engaged. Rajveer breaks down post his engagement. He stares at Palki and Ketan’s pictures and cries. Palki’s brother Mohit confronts her and asks about his feelings. Rajveer reveals to Mohit that he has feelings for Palki.

Rajveer meets Palki just before her wedding, wherein she gets emotional and talks about her feelings for him. Rajveer soon asks Palki to call off her wedding. The latter gets shocked by Rajveer’s statement. Preeta comes to meet Palki and blesses her. She witnesses Rajveer’s eyes and learns that he has feelings for Palki. Preeta confronts him. However, Rajveer denies feelings for Palki in front of Preeta. The latter gives him love advice and asks him to choose love over his career goals. However, Rajveer ignores Preeta’s advice.

In the coming episode, Palki comes to the mandap for her wedding with Ketan. And Rajveer witnesses her. Preeta again asks Rajveer to accept her love and take a step. However, he refuses to do so. Later, amidst the wedding ritual, Shaurya makes a grand entry with Ketan’s boss. Palki’s family is forced to entertain Shaurya as he is a guest of the groom’s family. Rajveer sulks seeing Shaurya at the wedding.

Will Rajveer stop Palki’s marriage?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News