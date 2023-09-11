Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya misunderstands Rajveer and Shanaya to be a couple

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shambhu gets drunk and calls Nidhi. However, the latter sees Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and hides. Shambhu shouts aloud on call and says that Nidhi had hired him to kill Preeta.

Srishti and Preeta overhear the shocking piece of information and are amazed. Hence, Preeta and Srishti chase Shambhu but fail to catch hold of him. Srishti and Preeta return home as the former convinces Preeta that it is too late to visit Luthra mansion. The next morning, Preeta takes advantage of the situation and soon leaves alone to go to Luthra mansion. Preeta enters her house but fails to remember anything. Preeta tries to look out for Nidhi.

In the coming episode, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) thinks about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) when his friend comes and questions him about the stress he is dealing with. Shaurya reveals to his friend that he had asked Shanaya for a coffee date but she refused the same. Soon, Shaurya adds that he wants to seek revenge on Rajveer by making Shanaya his girlfriend. Shaurya believes that Rajveer likes Shanaya. Hence, he plans to snatch Shanaya from Rajveer.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1647 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta and Srishti chase Shambhu but fail to catch hold of him. Srishti and Preeta return home as the former convinces Preeta that it is too late to visit Luthra mansion.

Will Shaurya’s misunderstanding get cleared?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!