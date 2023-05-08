ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya to seek revenge from Rajveer and Palki

Karan scolds Shaurya in front of the entire family for his wrongdoing. Shaurya feels insulted and decides to seek revenge from Rajveer and Palki for the humiliation in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 16:08:48
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Rishabh happens to come near the market, wherein he overhears Preeta’s voice and gets shocked. Rishabh soon steps out of the car and tries to look out for Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta is seen enjoying having pani puri with her friend. Rishabh feels Preeta’s presence near him, but he fails to find her in the market.

On the other hand, Rajveer comes on the stage and lashes out at Shaurya for trapping Palki. Karan gets shocked by Rajveer’s statements and questions Shaurya. Soon, Rajveer plays the CCTV footage which shows Shaurya putting a necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer exposes Shaurya, and everyone gets shocked. The latter face humiliation in public due to Rajveer.

In the coming episode, Karan gets angry at Shaurya and brings him home. Soon, Karan scolds Shaurya in front of the entire family for his wrongdoing. Karan also praises Rajveer for standing up for the right. Shaurya feels insulted and decides to seek revenge from Rajveer and Palki for the humiliation.

Will Rajveer learn about Shaurya’s plan?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

