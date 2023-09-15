Television | Spoilers

Preeta and Srishti decide to go to Luthra family’s Janmashtami celebration as they want to keep an eye on Nidhi and her evil motives in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) comes to Luthra house and enters it from the backyard. Srishti witnesses Preeta and grabs her hand and drags her out of the house. Srishti manages to stop Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Luthra family’s face-off.

Shaurya (Baseer Ali) asks Shanaya on a date. However, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) stops Shanaya from going on a date with him. Palki notices Rajveer’s concern and care for Shanaya and gets jealous. Later, Rajveer takes Shanaya along with him and tells her about Shaurya being a bad boy and requests her to not form any kind of friendship with him. Palki (Sana Sayyad) thinks about Rajveer and Shanaya and breaks down. She finally realizes her feelings for Rajveer as she is jealous of Rajveer and Shanaya’s closeness.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti come home wherein Preeta questions her about not letting her meet Luthra family. Srishti comes up with an excuse and reveals that Karan is in love with her (Preeta) and will propose to her soon hence she stops him from meeting her. Preeta finds her excuse baseless and leaves. Later, Preeta and Srishti decide to go to Luthra family’s Janmashtami celebration as they want to keep an eye on Nidhi and her evil motives.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1652 15th September 2023 Written Episode Update

