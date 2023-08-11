Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta at the Luthra house, leaving him utterly stunned. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) scolds Karan (Shakti Anand) for his carelessness and begins to tend to his wound. The scene turns into a heartwarming and romantic moment, with emotions running high. However, the tables are turned when the truth is revealed—it was all a dream sequence in Karan’s mind.

Kavya comes to meet Rajveer after learning about their plan to leave Mumbai. Kavya requests Rajveer to extend his stay for her wedding, and he agrees. After witnessing that, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) shifts her focus from Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to Preeta. She devises a plan to get her out of her life for good.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti come to the temple to perform a special Pooja for Rajveer. Soon, Karan also lands at the same temple. Later, Preeta, Srishti, and Karan stand together but fail to see each other. However, Srishti soon notices Karan and tries to hide Preeta’s face. She puts a veil on Preeta’s face and on herself to hide from Karan.

Will Karan manage to see Preeta and Srishti?

