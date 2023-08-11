ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter

Preeta, Srishti and Karan stand together but fail to see each other. However, Srishti soon notices Karan and tries to hide Preeta’s face in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 11:10:53
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter 842104

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta at the Luthra house, leaving him utterly stunned. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) scolds Karan (Shakti Anand) for his carelessness and begins to tend to his wound. The scene turns into a heartwarming and romantic moment, with emotions running high. However, the tables are turned when the truth is revealed—it was all a dream sequence in Karan’s mind.

Kavya comes to meet Rajveer after learning about their plan to leave Mumbai. Kavya requests Rajveer to extend his stay for her wedding, and he agrees. After witnessing that, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) shifts her focus from Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to Preeta. She devises a plan to get her out of her life for good.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti come to the temple to perform a special Pooja for Rajveer. Soon, Karan also lands at the same temple. Later, Preeta, Srishti, and Karan stand together but fail to see each other. However, Srishti soon notices Karan and tries to hide Preeta’s face. She puts a veil on Preeta’s face and on herself to hide from Karan.

Will Karan manage to see Preeta and Srishti?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Shagun tortures Chaudhary family 841914
Meet spoiler: Shagun tortures Chaudhary family
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi 841827
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life 841824
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant 841821
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha 841697
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans! 841627
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans!
Latest Stories
Sobhita Dhulipala Has Constructed A Curious Career Of Unexpected Triumphs. As She Returns In Prime Video’s Made in Heaven 2, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With This Sultry Actress. 842100
Sobhita Dhulipala Has Constructed A Curious Career Of Unexpected Triumphs. As She Returns In Prime Video’s Made in Heaven 2, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With This Sultry Actress.
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842053
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics
Alia Bhatt Brings 'Sarees For Ranis' With Manish Malhotra 842043
Alia Bhatt Brings ‘Sarees For Ranis’ With Manish Malhotra
Anushka Sen's purple power stuns on Miami streets, see pics 841998
Anushka Sen’s purple power stuns on Miami streets, see pics
Adorable! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad get mushy together in Argentina 841996
Adorable! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad get mushy together in Argentina
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit 841959
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit
Read Latest News