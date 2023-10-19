Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi attempts to burn Srishti alive

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the goons follow her and soon kidnap her. Srishti shouts Preeta’s name and the latter gets shocked. The goons take away Srishti (Anjum Fakih) in their car. Soon, Preeta witnesses Srishti being kidnapped and soon runs behind her to save her. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes face to face with Pratham and he helps her. Preeta chases the goons’ car to save her sister Srishti.

The goons stop their car for a while and Srishti takes advantage of the situation and tries to run. However, she gets caught yet again by the goons. Soon, she smartly throws a piece of cloth by tearing her dress. Preeta, who lands at the same spot, understands that Srishti is somewhere nearby. Soon, she calls Rajveer to inform him about Srishti’s kidnapping.

In the coming episode, the goons call Nidhi after kidnapping Srishti. When Nidhi goes to the den and gets shocked to see Srishti instead of Preeta. However, Srishti also sees Nidhi and learns that it was Nidhi who had planned the previous attacks on Preeta. Srishti tries to fight with Nidhi but fails to do so. Soon, Nidhi plans to kill Srishti and attempts to burn her alive.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1675 18th October 2023 Written Episode Update

