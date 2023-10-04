Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Palki learns about Shaurya’s evil plan, decides to save Rajveer

Shaurya gathers the family in the living room to show them a live video of Shanaya and Rajveer being in a room. However, Palki realizes that Shaurya has drugged the 'prasad' and decides to save Rajveer from his plan in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Oct,2023 10:59:36
Kundali Bhagya update: Palki learns about Shaurya's evil plan, decides to save Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Nidhi, Preeta, and Srishti come to the police station as Shambhu makes a big confession. During the interrogation, the Police ask Nidhi to confess her crime in front of all. However, when Preeta asks Shambhu to confess, Nidhi is shocked as she fears getting arrested. Soon, Shambhu’s lawyer comes with bail papers and gets him out. Srishti and Preeta are shocked by the devolvement.

Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) leaves the police station when Srishti confronts her. Nidhi reveals to Srishti that she got Shambhu out on bail as he is her pawn. Nidhi also reveals to attack Rajveer to harm Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Srishti gets angry and warns her. However, Nidhi mentions that she would continue to trouble Rajveer to target Preeta. Srishti gets worried for Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta.

In the coming episode, Shaurya drugs the prasad and gives it to Shanaya and Rajveer. He decides to lock them in a room. Soon, Rajveer and Shanaya feel dizzy because of Shaurya’s drugged prasad. As per Shaurya’s plan, intoxicated Rajveer and Shanaya are in the same room. Shaurya gathers the family in the living room to show them a live video of Shanaya and Rajveer being in a room. However, Palki realizes that Shaurya has drugged the ‘prasad’ and decides to save Rajveer from his plan.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1665 4th October 2023 Written Episode Update

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

