Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta decides to make a big sacrifice for Nidhi

Nidhi reveals how she has handled the family in Preeta’s absence. Preeta gets emotional and decides to leave her family for Nidhi in exchange for her sacrifices in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Oct,2023 11:11:38
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shaurya and Palki struggle to speak to each other post their confession. Srishti notices the cute chemistry between the two and smiles. Later, when they enjoy a meal together, Daljeet comes with sweets and announces Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance. However, Rajveer disapproves of their alliance and asks Daljeet to not get the two married as Shaurya is not the right guy for Shanaya.

Karan promises to bring Preeta to Luthra mansion within two days. Nidhi is shocked by his statement. Soon, Karan (Shakti Anand) fulfills his promise and brings Preeta home along with him. Nidhi opens the door and is shocked to see Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) together. Karan then introduces Preeta to each member of the family.

In the coming episode, Preeta does not recognize anyone from the Luthra family. However, she remembers Shaurya and gets emotional about seeing him. Nidhi witnesses the drama and stops Shaurya from accepting Preeta as his mother. Nidhi reveals how she has handled the family in Preeta’s absence. Preeta gets emotional and decides to leave her family for Nidhi in exchange for her sacrifices.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

