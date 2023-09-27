Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta escapes police arrest, Nidhi faces Preeta’s anger

When Preeta, Srishti and Nidhi come out of the police station, Preeta threatens Nidhi. Preeta mentions to Nidhi that henceforth she would keep a keen eye on her in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Sep,2023 15:02:28
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta. However, Preeta plays a smart game and snatches the knife from her. Soon, Preeta asks her to come along with her to her house.

Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta question Nidhi’s intentions behind her attacks on Preeta. While Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) tries to dodge Srishti and Preeta’s questions, the police arrive at their place. Nidhi accuses Preeta and Srishti of kidnapping her. However, Preeta and Srishti try to defend themselves but the police officer refuses to listen to their plea and takes them to the police station.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti escape police arrest and the police officer warns them. Later, when Preeta, Srishti, and Nidhi come out of the police station, Preeta threatens Nidhi. Preeta mentions to Nidhi that henceforth she will keep a keen eye on her and will not spare her if she is caught red-handed.

When Preeta, Srishti and Nidhi come out of the police station, Preeta threatens Nidhi. Preeta mentions to Nidhi that henceforth she would keep a keen eye on her. Check out the video below!

Will Preeta and Srishti get arrested? Will Rajveer come to their rescue?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

