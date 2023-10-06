Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer confesses his love to Palki

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Rajveer and Shanaya feel dizzy because of Shaurya’s drugged prasad. As per Shaurya’s plan, intoxicated Rajveer and Shanaya are in the same room. Shaurya gathers the family in the living room to show them a live video of Shanaya and Rajveer being in a room. However, Palki realizes that Shaurya has drugged the ‘prasad’ and decides to save Rajveer from his plan.

Shanaya manages to come out of the room and in a dizzy state Shanaya lands in Shaurya’s room. Unfortunately, the door gets locked of the room as a flower vase falls at the door. Shaurya is shocked to see Shanaya in the room and tries to open the door. However, he fails to do so and gets worried about being trapped in his own plan.

In the coming episode, Shaurya and Shanaya get locked in one room and Rajveer and Palki are stuck together in another room. Shanaya reveals to Shaurya that she loves him and Shaurya too responds to her feelings. Meanwhile, Rajveer holds Palki’s hands and confesses his love. Palki blushes and feels happy to learn Rajveer’s feelings. Meanwhile, the entire Luthra family watches their love confessions on camera and gets happy.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1667 6th October 2023 Written Episode Update

