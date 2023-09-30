Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested 

Police ask Nidhi to confess her crime in front of all. However, when Preeta asks Shambhu to confess, Nidhi gets shocked as she fears getting arrested in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Sep,2023 12:46:40
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, scheduled to take place at the Luthra residence. Despite Srishti’s plea for him to reconsider, Rajveer remains resolute in his decision to attend the competition. However, he still goes to Luthra house.

Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gear up for dahi handi competition and the family get excited to the competition between the two. Rajveer and Shaurya run towards the Dahi Handi but soon Shaurya slips and falls down. Rajveer takes advantage of the situation and reaches the makti first. He manages to break it and wins the competition.

In the coming episode, Nidhi, Preeta, and Srishti come to the police station as Shambhu makes a big confession. During the interrogation, Police ask Nidhi to confess her crime in front of all. However, when Preeta asks Shambhu to confess, Nidhi is shocked as she fears getting arrested.

