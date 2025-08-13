Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Spoiler: Tulsi Apologises To Viren – Will This Save Pari’s Marriage?

The StarPlus show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Tulsi lodging a police complaint against Viren for misbehaving with Munni. A chaos is created as the police arrive and Mihir discovers that Tulsi has called them to arrest Viren. Viren turns the tables with his drama, where Ajay’s mother calls off the wedding with Pari.

Check out Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s episode 15 spoiler update, airing on 13 August 2025

In today’s episode, the tension escalates as Gayatri accuses Tulsi of breaking her family. She tells Tulsi that her problem is that she doesn’t listen to the daughters of the house but the daughter-in-laws, pointing fingers at her priorities. Tulsi fails to prove Viren wrong, and he instantly joins her hands and apologizes to Viren, leaving everyone shocked. However, Viren feels proud as he made Tulsi bow down in front of him.

Will Tulsi’s apology save Pari’s marriage with Ajay?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a classic TV serial that first aired in 2000, and after 25 years, it marked its return on 29 July 2025, continuing the story. However, the comeback will be a limited-episode show. The producer Ekta shared that the show returns just to revive the nostalgia and not as another show. The show has Smriti Irani, Aman Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Riya Sharma, Aman Gandhi, and others in key roles.