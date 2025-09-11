Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Upcoming Twist: Tulsi goes against Pari; takes a stand against her

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the Star Plus television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been seeing major drama with Pari (Shagun Sharma) throwing wrong allegations on her husband and family, of domestic violence. We saw Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) learning about Pari’s sufferings. They took a stand in favour of Pari and brought her home. Tulsi got Pari’s in-laws arrested for misbehaving with their daughter-in-law. We wrote about Mihir’s decision to give Hemant’s rightful place in the business to Karan, who had returned home. This did not go well with Gayatri.

The upcoming episode, will, however, open the truth before Tulsi. Tulsi will be shocked to know that Pari, her own daughter, was wrong and that she lied about her being tormented at her husband’s place.

Tulsi will take a stand against her own daughter and will reprimand Pari for her misdoings.

What will happen next?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the evergreen Balaji Telefilms on Star Plus, brings back memories of the past. The Virani family is back again, after 25 years. Tulsi and Mihir head the family, while Tulsi misses the matriarchs of the house, Baa and Savita Maa. The show has a new fresh cast in addition to the past household characters that were seen in the show. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi and others play the main cast along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.