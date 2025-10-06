Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Upcoming Twist: Tulsi’s big confrontation with Ranvijay; Will Ranvijay and Pari succeed in their mission?

The drama quotient in Star Plus’ much–talked-about show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is all set to intensify with a major twist in the upcoming episodes.

Actor Tanish Mahendru, who plays the powerful and ambitious Ranvijay, has already won the audience’s attention with his sharp portrayal of a negative lead. Paired alongside his on-screen girlfriend Pari (Shagun Sharma), the two are ready to unleash a storm in the storyline.

We saw Ranvijay and Pari hatching a manipulative plan targeting Noina, who is secretly in love with Pari’s father. The duo emotionally influenced Noina and pushed her into convincing Pari’s father to agree to Pari’s marriage with Ranvijay.

The upcoming track promises to be full of drama, confrontation, and unexpected twists. In a high-voltage sequence, Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani) will also be seen confronting Ranvijay, opening up a powerful new dimension in the marriage plotline. With Tulsi’s presence, the narrative is set to take a gripping turn, keeping viewers hooked.

Tanish Mahendru’s performance as Ranvijay has been drawing strong reactions, with audiences praising his effortless ability to switch between charm and menace. Speaking about the track, a source close to the production shared, “The Ranvijay-Pari-Noina angle is just the beginning. Viewers can expect explosive confrontations, emotional breakdowns, and shocking revelations that will keep them on the edge of their seats.”

What will happen next?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the evergreen Balaji Telefilms on Star Plus, brings back memories of the past. The Virani family is back again, after 25 years. Tulsi and Mihir head the family, while Tulsi misses the matriarchs of the house, Baa and Savita Maa. The show has a new fresh cast in addition to the past household characters that were seen in the show. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi and others play the main cast along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.