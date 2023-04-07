Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Shiv decides to leave the press conference and Ishani sits in his car. Shiv gets angry but drives away. The car’s brakes fail and the car meets with an accident but they luckily get saved.

During their conversation, Ishani learns that Sulochana and Rachana sent the message and took money from Shiv. Soon, Ishani goes home and confronts Rachana who blurts out the truth. Ishani goes to Dhoopar house and reveals the entire truth. She also exposes Meena Mami and reveals how she was involved with Sulochana in the plan.

Now, in the coming episode, Ishani returns the money that Sulochana had taken and leaves Dhoopar house. Shiv realizes that Ishani had to face humiliation because of his family. He decides to meet her one last time. Shiv calls Ishani to a restaurant and she agrees to come. Shiv meets Ishani and apologizes to her for all the allegations that were put against her. He also mentions that it will be their last meeting and henceforth they will not meet with each other. Ishani breaks down.

Is this the end of Ishani and Shiv’s love story?

