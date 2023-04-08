Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Ishani learns that Sulochana and Rachana sent the message and took money from Shiv. Soon, Ishani goes home and confronts Rachana who blurts out the truth. Ishani goes to Dhoopar house and reveals the entire truth. She also exposes Meena Mami and reveals how she was involved with Sulochana in the plan.

Later, Ishani returns the money that Sulochana had taken and leaves Dhoopar house. Shiv realizes that Ishani had to face humiliation because of his family. He decides to meet her one last time. Shiv calls Ishani to a restaurant and she agrees to come. Shiv meets Ishani and apologizes to her for all the allegations that were put against her. He also mentions that it will be their last meeting and henceforth they will not meet with each other. Ishani breaks down.

Now, in the coming episode, Ishani and Shiv return home. Ishani breaks down in the arms of her sister Pooja and tells her how Shiv ended all ties with her. Shiv also cries after breaking the relationship with Ishani. Later, Ishani realizes that Shiv told her that he never proposed to her. Soon, she learns that his twin brother Aniket proposed to her and decides to dig out more details.

Will Ishani find out about Aniket’s whereabouts?

