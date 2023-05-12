ADVERTISEMENT
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen gets exposed, Shiv and Ishani’s love story sees a happy ending

Kiran accepts Ishani as her elder daughter-in-law and Pooja as her younger daughter-in-law. This is how the show witness a happy ending in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 May,2023 11:33:45
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen gets exposed, Shiv and Ishani’s love story sees a happy ending

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani prepares the meal in the kitchen. However, mistakenly, Ishani spills oil on the ground. She goes to get a wiper to wipe it. However, Dimple comes into the kitchen. Ishani witnesses her and rushes towards her. Dimple slips into the kitchen, but Ishani holds her. However, Ishani’s leg slips due to the oil, and she falls. Her head gets banged on the marble, and she falls unconscious on the ground. Shiv gets shocked to see Ishani’s state. The former takes special care of Ishani.

Ishani learns about Bhupen’s plan from Rishi. She decides to expose him soon before he takes away all the money. Rishi helps him and tries to dig out information from Bhupen by being his friend. Bhupen, in a drunken state, confesses his crime, and Rishi records the same. Rishi sends the recording to Ishani, who plays it before Dimple and Randeep. Dimple gets shocked to learn about her father’s evil acts.

In the coming episode, Ishani comes to talk to Bhupen when he tries to strangulate the former. However, Shiv comes on time and saves Ishani. The entire Dhoopar family learns about Bhupen’s evil acts and gets him arrested. Shiv apologizes to Ishani for misunderstanding her. Soon, Kiran accepts Ishani as her elder daughter-in-law and Pooja as her younger daughter-in-law. This is how the show witness a happy ending.

Are you upset with the show going off-air?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

