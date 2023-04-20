Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen to catch Ishani red handed?

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani prepares like a new bride in Shiv’s room the next morning. Shiv witnesses Ishani in his room and gets angry. He holds Ishani’s hand and asks her to leave. However, Ishani’s saree gets tangled in Shiv’s neck, and the two fall onto the bed. Ishani and Shiv have an eye-lock moment.

Later, Ishani prepares prashad for all but puts peanuts in the dish. Kiran, who is allergic, eats the prashad and falls sick. Shiv worries about his mother’s health. However, Ishani comes up with a solution. Shiv gets angry with Ishani for risking his mother’s life. He holds Ishani’s hands and threatens to kill her if his mother falls sicker. Soon, Ishani’s father, Jagdish, enters their house and gets shocked to witness Shiv’s behavior with his daughter.

In the coming episode, the doctors inform Shiv that his mother is out of danger and praises Ishani for her presence of mind. Shiv ignores the doctor’s talks and leaves. Later, Ishani decides to find out the pen drive which has the MMS video. Soon, she sneaks into Bhupen’s room and searches for the same. Meanwhile, Bhupen walks towards his room.

Will Ishani get caught?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.