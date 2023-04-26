Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani spoils Bhupen’s plan

Ishani spoils Bhupen’s plan in Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani smartly takes the pen drive and destroys it. However, Bhupen reveals having a copy of the video.

Later, Tina’s in-laws come to Dhoopar’s house to fix Bobby and Tina’s marriage date. During their conversation, Kiran introduces Ishani as Shiv’s wife. Tina’s mother-in-law Rohini likes Ishani. She asks Kiran to show Ishani and Shiv’s marriage video. However, Kiran informs that they did not have a grand wedding. Soon, Rohini suggests doing Ishani and Shiv’s marriage again in a grand manner.

In the coming episode, Ishani and Shiv prepare for Tina and Bobby’s roka ceremony. At the function, Bhupen gets Shiv’s sign on the property papers. He fools Shiv with some other business papers and asks him to sign. However, Ishani learns about Bhupen’s plan and stops Shiv from signing the papers. Bhupen gets angry as Ishani spoils his plan.

Will Bhupen teach Ishani a lesson?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.