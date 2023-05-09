ADVERTISEMENT
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Jagdish agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance

Yash comes to Jagdish’s house to talk to him. However, he refuses to listen to him. Soon, Ishani reveals to Jagdish how happy Yash and Pooja are with each other. Jagdish melts and agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance in the Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 11:00:34
Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Sulochana gets angry at Yash and comes to their house. Pooja, too, breaks ties with Yash for his cheap acts. However, Yash cries and reveals that he has not done anything wrong. Soon, he asks Rachana to tell the truth and threatens to call the police. Rachana reveals how she trapped Yash. Ishani and Pooja lash out at Rachana. Yash reveals to the family that he loves Pooja.

Kiran refuses to accept Pooja as her bahu. Jagdish also refuses to get Pooja married to Yash as Kiran doesn’t approve of their relationship. Yash breaks down and drinks. His health deteriorates, and he calls Pooja. She worries for Yash and comes to meet him. Pooja reveals Yash’s health to Ishani and Shiv, and the two get worried for him.

In the coming episode, Ishani and Shiv join hands to convince Kiran and Jagdish of Yash and Ishani’s relationship. Yash comes to Jagdish’s house to talk to him. However, he refuses to listen to him. Soon, Ishani reveals to Jagdish how happy Yash and Pooja are with each other. Ishani asks Jagdish to think about his daughter’s happiness. Jagdish melts and agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance.

Will Shiv manage to convince Kiran?

Manisha Suthar

